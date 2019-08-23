Big Bear Lake Fishin’ for $50k Winners To Be Drawn

Big Bear Lake, CA – For the past 15 years, SCA Promotions Inc. partnered with the Big Bear Visitors Bureau, now known as Visit Big Bear, to provide the prize contract for the Fishin’ for 50k Trout Tournament. The company runs the tagged fish portion of the tournament which includes tag numbering and winning number selections. This year, SCA made a mistake in preparing the contest. Instead of selecting five winning tags out of 30 total tags, they only picked one. The mistake was discovered when the Visit Big Bear staff opened the envelope containing the tag number post-tournament. SCA has taken full responsibility for the mistake. To correct the error, the two anglers who caught tagged fish during the tournament are returning to Big Bear, courtesy of SCA, to participate in a “money bags” contest with the same 1:6 payout odds as the tournament would have had. The contest will be held this Saturday, August 24th at 10:30 am in the conference center at the new Visitor Center at 40824 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake. The public is invited to attend. Visit Big Bear is pleased with SCA’s prompt, responsible handling of the situation and ask for the continued support and confidence in the contest transparency so anglers will return for more fun in 2020. Next year, Visit Big Bear will have new safeguards in place so this never happens again.