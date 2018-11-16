Big Bear Mountain Resort is Open for Winter Fun

Friday November 16, 2018, Big Bear Lake, CA – Today marks opening day for the 2018 2019 winter resort season in Big Bear. Snow summit began running chairs this morning at 9:00 AM and we’ve been told that Bear will open next Friday, Nov. 23. Currently 2 chairlifts and 2 runs open, with access to 9 park features. The fun started with conditions described as early season groomers with 16 to 20 inches of snow on the open runs. The sale on season passes continues until December 22. Photo Credits Big Bear Mountain Resort.