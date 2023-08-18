Big Bear Braces for Tropical Storm, Hurricane Hilary, to Hit Saturday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – According to KBHR’s meteorologist, Ben Brissey, the forecast remains on track for a tropical storm to strike Southern California this weekend where a tropical storm watch is now in effect, the first of its kind for the state, for all of Southern California including the Big Bear Valley. Additionally, a flood watch is also in effect for Saturday at 11am through Monday at 5pm. Hurricane Hilary, now a powerful category 4 storm with winds of 130mph will continue its track to the northwest off the coast of Baja. Additional intensification is possible today before weakening tomorrow as it moves into the cooler waters of the Pacific on approach to Southern California. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely Saturday night into Sunday for Big Bear with rain heavy at times along with strong gusty winds 50 mph as well as the potential for an isolated tornado to spin up. The main concern with this tropical system will be the very heavy rainfall for a prolonged period and potential for flooding. Total rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches are expected through Monday, with isolated higher amounts near 8″ possible on the eastern slopes. Those with flooding concerns should take precautions now. Residents and businesses can obtain sandbags at the City of Big Bear Lake Public Works Yard on Garstin Drive and at Fire Station 282 in Big Bear City. Travel is also discouraged Sunday-Monday with areas of flooding/flash flooding likely, especially below recent burn areas and along the Hwy 38 corridor below the El Dorado burn. Heavier rainfall should taper off Monday as this tropical system exits to our north, however, scattered afternoon thundershowers will continue through most of next week. Possibly bringing additional heavy rain at times to our area with isolated rainfall totals of 6-10 inches possible over the next week.