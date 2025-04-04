BBMR Announces Closing Dates for Ski Areas

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Mountain Resort has announced projected closing dates for its ski areas. Snow Valley will close this Sunday, April 6, 2025, Snow Summit is expected to remain open until Sunday, April 13, 2025, and Bear Mountain plans to stay open through Sunday, April 20, 2025, depending on snow conditions.

If you’re planning a trip, make sure to check their official website for updates, as these dates could change based on weather and other factors at bigbearmountainresort.com.