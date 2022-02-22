Winter Storm Warning in Effect

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – A winter storm warning is in effect for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. During winter storm conditions, motorists should anticipate unexpected delays and closures. Caltrans strives to reduce the frequency and the length of unplanned closures on state highways. The following tips will assist you in making your winter driving experience safe and pleasant:

Allow enough time for your trip.

Be observant of everything around you.

Remember – black ice is nearly invisible!

Keep your fuel tank full and your windows clear.

Drive as conditions permit – slower acceleration, slower speeds, and slower braking in winter conditions.

Reduce speed and leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Use headlights, not just parking or fog lights in foggy, rainy, and snowy weather. Also remember that you must have your lights on when using your wipers.

If you get stuck, stay with your vehicle and wait for help.

If visibility diminishes to the point that you no longer feel safe driving, do not stop in the traffic lanes.

Use caution when crossing flooded roads and don’t ignore warning signs. Water maybe deeper than you expect.

All vehicles, including those with four-wheel drive or snow tires, should carry correctly sized chains when traveling during snowy weather. Highway signs will indicate if chains are required. If motorists do not have chains in their possession, they may not be allowed to proceed and risk being cited or fined.