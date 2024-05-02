The City of Big Bear Lake Statement on Winter Storm Warning & Flood Watch

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through Tuesday February 6, 4:00 PM PST, and a Winter Storm Warning until February 6, 06:00 PM PST for the Big Bear Lake area.? The City of Big Bear Lake is closely monitoring the weather conditions and is responding accordingly through coordinated efforts with our interagency partners. The weather that we are currently experiencing is typical for the Big Bear Lake area during the winter months. “City Public Works staff are presently deployed 24-hours a day to monitor and respond to any impacts associated with the current weather system. Staff has been proactive in preparing for this weather system over the past several days and will continue to work until the system passes and the conditions have returned to normal,” said Assistant City Manager Sean Sullivan.Currently, our focus has shifted from snow operations to rain response. Public Works staff are actively clearing culverts and storm drains on city-maintained streets to ensure that water drains properly, and roads remain open. The City has made free sandbags available on a first-come-first-served basis to the public at the self-service station located at:The City of Big Bear Lake Public Works Yard42040 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315Sandbags, sand and shovels are provided by the City, but members of the public must fill the bags themselves. For tips on how to use sandbags, please visit San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s website. To report storm-related issues such as flooding, potholes, fallen trees, and other driving hazards in the City of Big Bear lake, please visit our Code Compliance Portal or call the Public Works Department at (909) 866-7521.