Water and Fire and Plants, Oh My!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – After more than a year of pandemic pandemonium it can start to feel a little bit like we’ve all been caught in a tornado and dropped in the land of Oz. The City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water (BBLDWP) invites all Big Bear Valley residents, property, and business owners to the Emerald City: a fire-wise, drought-resistant, mountain-friendly, water-efficient landscape. Their yellow brick road will take you through nine free waterwise webinars on various elements of sustainable landscaping. Interested participants can choose to participate in as many or as few sessions as they like. BBLDWP customers have a chance to win books, native plants and more by registering early and attending live.

Each webinar will start on a Wednesday at 10am and last between an hour and an hour and a half. Webinars will be recorded so registered participants can watch them later. The series focuses on three primary areas of interest: fire-wise landscaping for property protection, using water efficiently including greywater, and landscaping using native plants including how to create habitat and save your trees. To save a space please call (909) 866-5050 x268 or email Conservation@BBLDWP.com; be sure to include your full name, email, service address and list of dates/webinars you wish to attend to. A list is included below.

Featured presenters are Douglas Kent, a preeminent expert on fire-resistant landscaping with more than two decades of experience including four statewide gardening campaigns. Orchid Black, a native plant expert, garden designer, writer, lecturer and owner of Native Sanctuary, has served on the Board of the California Native Plant Society. Laura Allen, founding member of Greywater Action, is an author and teacher who has spent more 15 years exploring low-tech, urban, sustainable water solutions.

Date Time Presenter Topic

7-Jul……………. 10 – 11:30 am…………. Orchid Black…….. Native Plants for Big Bear

14-Jul…………… 10 – 11:00 am…………. Douglas Kent…… Essentials of Protection

21-Jul…………… 10 – 11:30 am…………. Laura Allen………. Greywater 101

4-Aug………….. 10 – 11:30 am…………. Orchid Black…….. Swales and Earthworks

11-Aug…………. 10 – 11:00 am…………. Douglas Kent…… Art of Defensible Space

18-Aug…………. 10 -11:30 am………….. Laura Allen………. How to Design & Build a Laundry to Landscape System

1-Sep…………… 10 – 11:30 am…………. Orchid Black…….. Enhancing Pollinators and Beneficials

8-Sep…………… 10 – 11:00 am…………. Douglas Kent…… Managing Wild Vegetation

15-Sep…………. 10 – 11:15 am…………. Laura Allen………. How to Save Your Trees During a Drought