Visit Big Bear Introduces A New Look

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear Lake’s visitor’s center, Visit Big Bear, held their Brand Refresh Unveiling Ceremony yesterday afternoon at their offices and welcome center located at the corner of Big Bear Boulevard and Pine Knot Avenue. The new blue and white “Big Bear Lake” logo is designed to elevate Visit Big Bear and the community they serve. The new brand will provide future seasons of success by fulfilling their goal of promoting responsible overnight visitation to Big Bear Lake, empowering visitors through education and involvement, taking an active role in environmental longevity and fostering an inclusive, positive community. Loren Hafen, President of the VBB Board, addressed the attendees with the statement that, “We continue to refine who we are and what we do and this brand refresh goes a long way in accomplishing that. The blue color is calm and cool and better represents the depth of our environment.” Visit Big Bear CEO, Michael Perry, thanks the City of Big Bear Lake Public Works Department, particularly Javier Navarrete and Alex Negrete for installing the new signage in time for the unveiling. The Visit Big Bear center is open daily 9am to 5pm.

Visit Big Bear unveils their new logo.

Visit Big Bear Staff

Public Works employees, Javier Navarrete and Alex Negrete, install the new sign. Visit Big Bear Brand Refresh Celebration!

