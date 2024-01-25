Michael J. Weber Assumes Leadership as Master of The Big Bear Masonic Lodge

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Masonic Lodge proudly announces the appointment of Worshipful Michael J. Weber as Master of Big Bear Masonic Lodge Number 617 located at 385 Summit Blvd in Big Bear Lake. With this transition in leadership, the lodge looks forward to embracing a new era of outreach and engagement within the community.

Mr. Weber, an esteemed member of the Big Bear Masonic community, has assumed the role of Master with a visionary approach centered on bringing illumination to the principles and values of Freemasonry. As part of his 2024 vision, Weber is dedicated to shedding light on the essence of Masonry and aims to elevate the lodge’s presence within the public sphere, particularly in the digital realm. In pursuit of this vision, Mr. Weber will spearhead efforts to enhance the lodge’s visibility and fostering greater understanding of the timeless principles and teachings of Freemasonry.

To connect with the lodge and stay updated on its initiatives, the public is encouraged to visit the official website at bigbearmasons.com and engage with the lodge on popular social media platforms. Mr. Weber’s commitment to illuminating the darkness and promoting the values of Freemasonry reflects the lodge’s dedication to serving as a beacon of knowledge, fraternity, and community involvement in Big Bear Lake and beyond.

For inquiries and further information, please contact: bigbearmasons@gmail.com.