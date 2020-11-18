Victim is Critically Injured During a Family Gathering in Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Shortly after midnight on November 18, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a severely injured male subject identified as Andrew Stephano (age 35, a resident of Yucaipa) at Bear Valley Community Hospital. Stephano was admitted to the Emergency Room with multiple wounds consistent with a stabbing to his arm, face, hands, and head.

Through investigation, deputies and detectives determined that Stephano was staying at a rental cabin in Big Bear Lake with family members for a gathering to celebrate the life of a recently deceased relative. An argument occurred late in the evening that turned into a physical fight between the suspect, George Simmons ( age 49, resident of Magalia), and Stephano. Stephano sustained significant injuries and was taken to the hospital and dropped off. He was later flown to a local area trauma center for neurosurgery due to the injuries he sustained during the fight.

George Simmons incurred a deep laceration to his hand requiring surgery and was transported to a separate medical center for treatment. Upon release from the hospital, Simmons will be booked into the West Valley Detention Center for attempted murder.

The weapon used during the altercation has not been located. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective A. Montbriand or Detective R. Weddel at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, (909) 866-0100. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.