National Day of Prayer Services in Big Bear on May 2nd

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This Thursday, May 2nd, is the National Day of Prayer. This year’s theme is “For you are my lamp, O Lord, and my God lightens my darkness”. The National Day of Prayer will be observed in Big Bear Valley with several local pastors leading those gathered in prayer for our government, military, business, media, education, church and family. May 2nd will bring our community and nation together in love and prayer across the country.

The May 2nd Day of Prayer will begin in Big Bear with a Prayer Gathering from 7:30am to 8:30am at Community Church located at 40946 Big Bear Boulvard in Big Bear Lake. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. An evening Prayer Gathering will be held at Calvary Church 6pm to 7:30pm located at the corner of North Shore Drive and Holden in Big Bear City. All are welcome to attend either service.

For more information, contact PTL Plus Christian Gift and Book Store at 909-366-0531.