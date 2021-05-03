Partial Valley Wide Power Outage Friday Night

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – UPDATE: Power is now restored as of 8:05pm. Bear Valley Electric, Inc., has successfully rerouted the power lines. There may be some homes in the areas still without power until the final repairs are completed.

UPDATE: On further investigation, it is being reported that a Blue Heron flew into power lines creating tonight’s power outage. Again, Bear Valley Electric is on scene to fix the problem. According to BVES, Inc., they are working to reroute the lines to restore power to the Valley as quickly as possible.

At approximately 5:55pm, a vehicle collided with two power poles on Club View Drive in Moonridge causing a power outage on Friday evening. Areas without power at this time are Sugarloaf, Moonridge, the south shore in Big Bear Lake to the Village and possibly further west. Bear Valley Electric, Inc., quickly isolated the problem area and is on the scene working to fully restore power to their customers in the affected areas. Big Bear Fire is also on scene responding to the vehicle accident. It is unknown at this time how long the power will be out.