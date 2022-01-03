Vaccination Clinics Scheduled in March and April

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The City continues to partner with San Bernardino County to offer additional vaccination clinics, with new clinics scheduled for March 18, April 8, and April 29. Appointments are encouraged (visit this website), but walk-ins are also welcome between 10 am and 2 pm. If you haven’t already been vaccinated, or need a booster, please do so soon!

The City, in partnership with San Bernardino County, continues to offer free at-home COVID test kits for Big Bear Valley residents. Test kits may be picked up in the lobby of City Hall during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm).