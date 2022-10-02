Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Music, News, Road Conditions, Sports - Big Bear Lake, California

Free COVID-19 Self-Test Kits

by

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Starting today, Big Bear Fire Department is providing free Covid-19 test kits to the public. These test kits allow for self-administered in-home testing, with results being available within a few minutes. The Covid-19 test kits are available at the locations listed below and available while supplies last.

The self-test kits are available for pick up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., at any of the following fire station locations:
– Big Bear Lake, Station 281 – 41090 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
– Big Bear City, Station 282 – 301 W. Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City
– Sugarloaf, Station 283 – 550 Maple Ln., Sugarloaf
– Baldwin Lake, Station 284 – 45360 Lucky Baldwin Ranch Rd., Big Bear City

Signage will be posted at each location upon depletion of supplies. It is not known if any additional tests will be forthcoming.

Related Posts:

Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5