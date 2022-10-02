Free COVID-19 Self-Test Kits

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Starting today, Big Bear Fire Department is providing free Covid-19 test kits to the public. These test kits allow for self-administered in-home testing, with results being available within a few minutes. The Covid-19 test kits are available at the locations listed below and available while supplies last.

The self-test kits are available for pick up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., at any of the following fire station locations:

– Big Bear Lake, Station 281 – 41090 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

– Big Bear City, Station 282 – 301 W. Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City

– Sugarloaf, Station 283 – 550 Maple Ln., Sugarloaf

– Baldwin Lake, Station 284 – 45360 Lucky Baldwin Ranch Rd., Big Bear City

Signage will be posted at each location upon depletion of supplies. It is not known if any additional tests will be forthcoming.