Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The City continues to partner with San Bernardino County to offer additional vaccination clinics, with new clinics scheduled for January 13, January 20, and January 27 (all Thursdays). Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome between 10 am and 2 pm. To make an appointment in advance, you can go to the website: https://myturn.ca.gov/. If you haven’t already been vaccinated, or need a booster, the city encourages you to do so soon!