COVID Vaccine Clinics and Testing

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The City continues to partner with San Bernardino County to offer additional vaccination clinics, with new clinics scheduled for February 4, February 25, and March 18. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome between 10 am and 2 pm. To make an appointment in advance, go online to https://myturn.ca.gov/. If you haven’t already been vaccinated, or need a booster, please do so soon!

The City also continues to partner with San Bernardino County to offer free COVID testing at City Hall, with additional testing dates scheduled for February 10, February 24, March 10, and March 24. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome between 10 am and 2 pm. To make an appointment in advance, go online to https://sbcovid19.com/testing/.

The City recently partnered with San Bernardino County to distribute free at-home COVID test kits to the community at City Hall. Approximately 800 test kits were distributed during two events earlier in January, and the City is working to secure additional at-home test kits.

As a reminder, the State of California has extended its mask mandate for all indoor activities, and this mandate is now in effect at least through February 15. The City encourages everyone to wear a mask indoors, whether you are vaccinated or not, as a simple precautionary measure. Please do your part to keep yourself, your family, your friends, and our community safe!