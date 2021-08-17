City of Big Bear Lake Recommends Taking Appropriate Precautions

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – In city manager, Frank Rush’s most recent COVID update, it was recommended that, with the recent significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the Big Bear Valley, it’s now more important than ever for EVERYONE to be responsible, think of others, and take appropriate precautions for your own personal circumstances:

if you haven’t already done so, please get vaccinated – it’s the best defense against COVID-19,

if you haven’t been vaccinated, masks are required in indoor settings,

if you are especially concerned about your own vulnerability to COVID-19, please continue to wear a mask in indoor settings, keep appropriate distance, and practice good hygiene – you are the best protector of yourself and your family, and

if you are a business, please implement the appropriate mask requirements and recommendations, distancing recommendations, and cleaning protocols that you believe are necessary to protect your employees and customers.

Recent studies suggest that even vaccinated individuals may unknowingly spread COVID-19, so even if you are vaccinated please do your part – think of others’ concerns and vulnerabilities!

At this time, the City has not implemented any new restrictions or recommendations, but may consider additional steps in the future if COVID-19 conditions do not improve. Please do your part to help us get things under control in the Big Bear Valley by exercising common sense, showing concern for others, and by considering the greater good!