Dick Kun Kids’ Ski Camp Registration Ends January 1st

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Ski Educational Foundation is holding their annual Dick Kun Kids’ Ski Camp for local Big Bear kids. Children in grades 3 through 7 are eligible to register for the ski camp held at Snow Summit on January 4th through January 7th from 9am to 12noon. The camp fee is $50 for all four days of lift tickets and lessons taught by Snow Summit Race Team coaches and racers. Long time CEO, Dick Kun, was passionate about introducing skiing to local Big Bear children by getting them onto the slopes to develop a lifelong love of skiing. Through fundraising and donations, the Big Bear Ski Educational Foundation is able to offer this low cost ski camp program for local children. All ski campers must supply their own equipment including skis, boots, poles and helmet. Goldsmith’s Sports is generously offering a 4-day rental program for only $20. Equipment rental packages will be available Monday, January 3rd after 3pm and rentals must be returned by 5pm on January 7th. Registration for the ski camp ends on January 1st. To register or for more information, call Kim Williams at 760-662-1990 or email barbaraboucher@gmail.com. Face masks will be required for campers in any enclosed spaces.