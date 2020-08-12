Triplex Fire in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – A structure fire was reported on Beaver Lane in Big Bear Lake at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4th. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a two-story triplex with one unit well involved. A majority of the damage was impacted to a single unit, with a second unit’s damage limited to the common wall. All occupants of the triplex had been evacuated prior to arrival. Big Bear Fire Department units commenced fire suppression activity with complete knock-down obtained within approximately 20-30 minutes.

Battalion Chief Luke Wagner was on-scene and in command of the response by Big Bear Fire

Department. Big Bear Sheriff’s Department was on scene providing assistance. Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.