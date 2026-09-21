Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Felon in Possession of Narcotics and a Loaded Firearm

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA -The Big Bear Sheriff’s Department has reported that on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 9:57pm, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 18 and Delta Way in Big Bear City on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. The driver, Oscar Gonzalez, a 51-year-old resident of Hesperia, was contacted and determined to be on parole. During a parole search of his vehicle, a backpack containing a loaded handgun and approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, multiple Xanax, fentanyl and opioid pills, black tar heroin, fentanyl powder, psychedelic mushrooms, scales and a large amount of cash were found.
Gonzalez was arrested and booked for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs for sale and violation of parole. Gonzalez is currently being held on a “No Bail” hold at the jail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at 909-866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.