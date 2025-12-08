Arrest Made for Running Illegal Mushroom Sales Operation in Big Bear Lake Village

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Concerned citizens alerted Big Bear Station’s deputies of an illegal mushroom sales shop operating in the Big Bear Village. After a thorough investigation, deputies authored a search warrant for the establishment.

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 6:05pm during the service of the search warrant at the location in the 40700 Block of Village Drive in Big Bear Lake, shop owner, 48-year-old Big Bear City resident, Christopher Tindall, was contacted by deputies and found to be in possession of approximately three ounces of illegal psilocybin mushrooms for the purpose of sales. Tindall was arrested and charged with violating Health and Safety Code 11352, Illegal Sales of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a felony.

Tindall was booked into custody at the Big Bear Jail and was later released on bond. Tindall is set to be arraigned at the San Bernardino County Superior Court on August 12, 2025, at 8:00am.Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or you may leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.