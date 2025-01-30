Big Bear City Resident Arrested for Alien Smuggling

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On November 5, 2024, California voters passed Proposition 36 titled “The Homelessness, Drug Addiction and Theft Reduction Act.” The proposition took effect on December 18, 2024, and reforms multiple laws from Proposition 47, which have been responsible for increasing homelessness, drug addiction and theft. Proposition 36 includes several new Penal and Health and Safety Codes that deputies will be able to apply during arrests when appropriate. These new charges can carry enhanced sentencing, as well as prevent offenders from being cite released prior to their court appearance. The following is an arrest in which Proposition 36 was applied:

On January 25, 2025 at 2:15 AM, Big Bear deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Big Bear Boulevard and Pine Knot Avenue. Deputies discovered the driver of the vehicle, Allen Vian, 54-year-old resident of Big Bear City, had an active Federal Marshal Warrant for alien smuggling.

Deputies conducted a search of Vian’s vehicle and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition. Vian is a convicted felon with multiple prior convictions and prohibited from owning any firearms or ammunition.

Vian was arrested for PC 300305(A)(1), Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia with prior convictions. Vian was booked into custody at the West Valley Detention Center and is being held on $280,000 bail. Vian is scheduled to appear before the San Bernardino Superior Court on February 6, 2025.

