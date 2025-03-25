Redlands Bicycle Classic To Take Place April 9 to April 13, 2025

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Redlands Bicycle Classic, presented by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, will take place April 9 to April 13, 2025. This year’s RBC incorporates new events, like the Servpro Legends’ Fondo and the return of the non-cycling event, the 2nd annual Redlands Runs 5K, for 2025. The Redlands Classic is considered the longest, continuous stage race for cyclists in American bicycle racing since its inception in 1985. It has featured current and future stars of road racing over the years, earning the event the reputation-enhancing “Where Legends Are Born.”

Day One, on Wednesday, April 9th, the Toyota of Redlands Time Trials will take place at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area, where racers will cover an 11.2-mile course in a race against the clock. The professional women’s trial begins at 10:30 a.m. and the men’s event at 12:30 p.m.

Day Two, on Thursday, April 10th, the Trek Bikes Onyx Summit Road Race for starts at 9:30 a.m. for the men, who will complete 75.5 miles to the 8,000-foot summit that will include a loop around Jenks Lake off Highway 38. The women’s race begins at 10:45 a.m. and will follow a 56.1- mile route. Motorists traveling on SR-38 on race day need to be cautious and look out for cyclists! Both races begin at Hangar 24 Craft Brewery, 1710 Sessums Dr., adjacent to Redlands Municipal Airport.

Day Three, on Friday, April 11th, new to the Classic this year will be the Redlands Community Hospital Crafton Hills Road Race for pro cyclists and the first stage of the Shimano circuit races for junior men and women. The women’s pro race starts at 8:30 a.m. and covers nine laps totaling 41.4 miles. The men’s pro race starts at 10:45 a.m. and covers 12 laps and 55.2 miles. The junior men’s stage is eight laps (36.8 miles) and the junior women’s stage will be six laps (27.6 miles). The start-finish line will be on Sand Canyon Road near the Crafton Hills College campus west entrance.

Day Four, on Saturday, April 12th, pro cyclists will be featured in returning events on Saturday and Sunday in around the Citrus Avenue start-finish line in downtown Redlands.

New this year is the Servpro Legends’ Fondo, with four routes covering 22 to 70 miles starting at 8 a.m. Two-time Redlands Bicycle Classic champion Phil Gaimon will lead the 70-mile “Legends’ Fondo Oak Glen Challenge” to the summit in Oak Glen. Ride Yourself Fit is producing the ride, which is not a race, for local cyclists of all abilities.

Returning events include the Stater Brothers Charities Public Races with “School Duel” at 8:30 a.m. Youth who register online for the public races will get free entry. Entries receive a free t-shirt and participation medal. The Stage 2 Shimano Criterium for U16 juniors start at 11:30 a.m. followed by a criterium for women juniors at 12:25 p.m. and men juniors at 1:15 p.m.

The Arrowhead Orthopedic Criteriums for pro men and women begin at 2:20 p.m. and 4 p.m. over a one-mile course (75 minutes for women and 90 minutes for men).

Day Five, on Sunday, April 13th, the Crafton Hills College 5K Run/Family Fun Walk starts at 7 a.m. (three laps of a one-mile downtown course. The top finishers are invited to participate in a one-mile dash for cash at 10 a.m. The Stage 3 Shimano Criterium for Men’s Juniors on the 0.65-mile downtown course starts at 8:15 a.m. followed by the Women’s Juniors at 9:10 a.m.

The Community Alliance Medical Group Sunset Road Race for women (nine laps, 68.1 miles), starts at 10 a.m. while the CAMG Sunset Road Race for men (12 laps, 91.1 miles) begins at 2 p.m. There will also be six criteriums for pro women, men’s masters (age 40-over) and novices.

Meanwhile, registration is open for various cycling events with links below:

Criteriums: https://bikereg.com/redlands-classic-criteriums

Junior stage races: https://www.bikereg.com/redlands-classic-juniors

Pro racers: https://bikereg.com/redlands-classic-composite

Legends’ Fondo: https://redlandsclassic.com/legends-fondo/

For more information on the events or to participate in the Vendor Village, visit the Redlands Bicycle Classic website at http://redlandsclassic.com.