Torchlight Parade to Honor Longtime BBMR Employee Terry McDonald
Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Mountain Resort will host a special tribute to Terry McDonald and his family at Snow Summit this Saturday, March 27, at 8PM. Featuring a memorial torchlight ceremony to celebrate our beloved friend, long time resident of the Big Bear Valley and