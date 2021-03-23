Torchlight Parade to Honor Longtime BBMR Employee Terry McDonald

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Mountain Resort will host a special tribute to Terry McDonald and his family at Snow Summit this Saturday, March 27, at 8PM. Featuring a memorial torchlight ceremony to celebrate our beloved friend, long time resident of the Big Bear Valley and

employee of Snow Summit for nearly 50 years! Spectators are welcome to view the

honorary “last run” for Terry from the base of snow summit or from across the lake. For

more information, please visit bbmr.com/terry