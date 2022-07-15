Search Warrant at a Residence in Big Bear Results in Arrests for Drugs and Gun Charges

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at about 10:25 p.m., Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, along with patrol deputies, served a residential search warrant located in the 200 block of W. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City. Three subjects were contacted inside the residence: William Douglass, Tina Thompson, and Chase Roberts. All three subjects were detained while deputies conducted a search of the residence.

Douglass, a convicted felon, was in possession of 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 37 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, nine guns including three non-serialized guns commonly referred to as “ghost guns”, tools used to manufacture “ghost guns”, items indicative of drug sales, and drug paraphernalia. Thompson was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and Roberts was found to have warrants issued for his arrest.

Douglass was arrested for the following felony charges: possession of controlled substances while armed, possession of controlled substances for sale, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, illegal possession of assault weapons, and maintaining a drug house. Douglass was booked into custody at Big Bear Jail and will be transferred to West Valley Detention Center. He is being held on $50,000.00 bail. An arraignment hearing in this matter is set for July 18, 2022, in San Bernardino County Superior Court. Thompson was cite released in the field and Roberts was booked into Big Bear Jail where he will be cite released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or you may leave information on the website at www.wetip.com