Precautionary Lock Down at Big Bear High School Now Lifted

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – UPDATE – 10/29/21 @ 1:08 P.M.: INVESTIGATION COMPLETE, LOCK DOWN AT BIG BEAR HIGH SCHOOL TO BE LIFTED:

The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station has completed their investigation of a firearm reported this morning at 10:45am on the premises at Big Bear High School. A thorough search of the campus was conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and San Bernardino County Probation. Deputies have determined the threat to be unfounded and have confirmed that no student took a firearm to the campus today. The lock down of Big Bear High School and Chautauqua High School, that was put in place this morning by the Bear Valley Unified School District, has been lifted. The lock down was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff during the investigation.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on October 29, 2021, San Bernardino County Probation Officers and Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to an unverified report of a firearm on the premises at Big Bear High School. The tip was reported by a student at the school to BBHS administration who contacted the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. The report prompted a telephonic notification by Bear Valley Unified School District of a precautionary lock down and threat at the high school campus.

A thorough investigation into this matter is underway. At this time, there is no immediate danger to students or staff at Big Bear High School or Chautauqua High School. The public is urged to stay away from the campus as law enforcement officials continue their investigation. Additional information will be reported as it becomes available.