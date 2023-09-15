Big Bear Community Maui Relief Fund Event a Huge Success!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The Big Bear community came out in force to show support for the residents of Maui who suffered devastating losses during the recent wildfires. Local restaurants, service organizations and community members worked diligently in just 2 short weeks to host the “Maui Relief Fund Event” on Thursday, September 14th at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center. Event organizers, including Helen Walsh and Nancy and Gus Gonzalez, organized over fourteen restaurants to serve food, buffet style, donated by each of the restaurants and six non-profit organizations holding both silent and live auctions. Organizers tell Kbear that 500 tickets were sold at $25 each totaling $12,500 in ticket sales alone. Organizers are still tallying the proceeds from last night’s auctions. 100% of the money raised will be distributed through service organizations to the families in Maui who need it the most. The event couldn’t have been possible without the support of Monica and Anthony Marini of the Big Bear Lake Convention Center donating use of the location.