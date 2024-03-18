The Breakthrough Task Force 4th Annual Big Bear Youth Art Show

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Breakthrough Task Force is giving local youth a chance to brush up on their creativity at the coalition’s Fourth Annual Big Bear Youth Art Show on Friday, April 26th, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Community Church Big Bear’s Old Historic Chapel. “The art show was created to highlight young talent in the Big Bear area,” director Jesse Rogers said. “A creative outlet is one of the best outlets to handle stress and negative feelings instead of turning to substance abuse, which is what our agency advocates against to youth.”

Sixth through twelfth-grade students are invited to submit art projects in all ranges of media including drawings, paintings, photography, sculptures, pottery and digital pieces for a chance to win prizes. Art will be judged by event attendees. Youth can submit up to five pieces of art, which must be received no later than Wednesday, April 24th. The Old Historic Chapel at Community Church Big Bear is located at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. There is no charge for the event and refreshments will be served. Food and door prizes have been generously provided by many Valley businesses and restaurants. Spectators are welcomed and encouraged to select their favorite works of art.

Breakthrough Task Force is a local coalition in Big Bear under Rim Family Services’ Environmental Prevention Program. Its mission is to reduce underage access to drugs and alcohol. Additionally, the coalition serves as a resource to link community members with services such as treatment for substance abuse, addiction and counseling through many of its respected counterparts throughout Big Bear Valley and beyond.

For more information about the April 26th Big Bear Youth Art Show or about the Breakthrough Task Force coalition, or to arrange pickup or drop-off, call (909) 366-0545 or email to bttfcoalition@rimfamilyservices.org.