Get Ready for the Fourth Annual Big Bear Game of SK8

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Local youth can bank on catching some serious air Saturday, August 17th, from noon to 4p.m.! The Breakthrough Task Force is partnering with the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Parks District for the Fourth Annual Big Bear Game of SK8, youth skateboarding competition, at Sugarloaf Skatepark. “We are excited to once again bring Game of SK8 to the Big Bear Valley community,” Prevention Program Director Jesse Rogers said. “This event has proved to be popular with youth of all ages and offers a positive and athletic outlet free from drugs and alcohol.”

This year’s Game of SK8 is open to youth elementary school through age 17. Homeschooled students are welcome. The event features chances to win in five categories: elementary, beginner, intermediate, advanced and scooter. There are first, second and third placements in each category. Winners are tallied by a panel of judges, and trophies and prizes are awarded.

There will be free pizza, Otter Pops, popcorn and bottled water while supplies last. In addition, there will be a food truck , a kiddie zone with face painting, games and a bounce house, demos, vendors and live entertainment. Spectators are welcome to attend the event and everyone in attendance receives an opportunity drawing ticket. Sugarloaf Skatepark is located at 44700 Baldwin Lane, Big Bear City. There is no charge to participate in or attend the event. Registration is from noon to 12:30 p.m. Helmets are required to compete.

Breakthrough Task Force wishes to thank its many donors and supporters to make these events possible. Breakthrough Task Force is a local coalition in Big Bear under Rim Family Services’ Environmental Prevention Program. Its mission is to reduce underage access to drugs and alcohol. Additionally, the coalition serves as a resource to link community members with services such as treatment for substance use, addiction and counseling through many of its respected counterparts throughout Big Bear Valley and beyond.