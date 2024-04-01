Breakthrough Task Force and Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Offering Free Naloxone Training on January 11th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Breakthrough Task Force Coalition is hosting two free community naloxone training sessions on Thursday, January 11th. Naloxone, more commonly known under the brand name of Narcan, is a life-saving medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration designed to rapidly reverse an overdose from opioids—including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications—when given in time. Proper administration of the drug in the event of an emergency could mean the difference between life and death.

The training is recommended for anyone at risk for an opioid overdose, friends and family of someone at risk, or anyone in the field of healthcare, education, social services, law enforcement, emergency response providers and faith-based entities. Once the training is completed, participants will receive one free naloxone kit.

The two training sessions available on January 11th are at 2 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. in the Old Historic Chapel at Community Church Big Bear located at 40946 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake. Participants do not need to pre-register. The training session is short and will include information on how to identify when someone is suffering from an opioid overdose, proper usage of naloxone and when to contact emergency personnel.

The Breakthrough Task Force Coalition is partnering with the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District to offer this lifesaving training. Breakthrough Task Force is a local coalition in Big Bear under Rim Family Services’ Environmental Program. Its mission is to reduce underage access to drugs and alcohol. Additionally, the coalition serves as a resource to link community members with services such as treatment for substance abuse, addiction and counseling through many of its respected counterparts throughout Big Bear Valley and beyond.

For more information about the January 11th naloxone training or the Breakthrough Task Force, call 909-366-0545 or email bttfcoalition@rimfamilyservices.org.