Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club Annual Meeting and Community Appreciation Night

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA: The Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club had their annual meeting Monday evening where they distribute funds to nonprofit organizations who help the community. Each of these organizations in some way assisted with last summer’s car show which attracted over 500 Hot Rods and Show Cars in August, some of the finest show cars in Southern California. The show was postponed during previous two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic but with the leadership of local resident and car collector Jim Eakin the Car Club’s “Fun Run” came back stronger than ever. This is the list of recipients who were acknowledged with a check and thanked for their help with the August 12, 2022 “Fun Run”.

American Association of University Women

BARC/Bear Mountain Dog Rescue

Citizens on Patrol

Service Dog Training Program

Big Bear Imagination Library/Project Lighthouse

Civil Air Patrol

Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club Scholarship Program

Marine Corps League

Seven Stars Foundation

Bear Valley Community Hospital Foundation

Historical Society

Rotary Foundation/Club Santa Program

Bear Valley Municipal Water District Kool Kids

Bear Valley Youth Football & Cheer Boosters

Big Bear High School Automotive Technology

USARC-US Adaptive Recreation Center

The Voice Studio of Diane Sloan Kubeja