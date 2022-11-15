Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club Annual Meeting and Community Appreciation Night

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA: The Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club had their annual meeting Monday evening where they distribute funds to nonprofit organizations who help the community. Each of these organizations in some way assisted with last summer’s car show which attracted over 500 Hot Rods and Show Cars in August, some of the finest show cars in Southern California. The show was postponed during previous two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic but with the leadership of local resident and car collector Jim Eakin the Car Club’s “Fun Run” came back stronger than ever. This is the list of recipients who were acknowledged with a check and thanked for their help with the August 12, 2022 “Fun Run”.
American Association of University Women
BARC/Bear Mountain Dog Rescue
Citizens on Patrol
Service Dog Training Program
Big Bear Imagination Library/Project Lighthouse
Civil Air Patrol
Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club Scholarship Program
Marine Corps League
Seven Stars Foundation
Bear Valley Community Hospital Foundation
Historical Society
Rotary Foundation/Club Santa Program
Bear Valley Municipal Water District Kool Kids
Bear Valley Youth Football & Cheer Boosters
Big Bear High School Automotive Technology
USARC-US Adaptive Recreation Center
The Voice Studio of Diane Sloan Kubeja