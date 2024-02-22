Rec & Parks and Breakthrough Task Force Hosts “Let’s Glow Totally 80’s Dance” for Middle School Aged Students

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA. – The Breakthrough Task Force is partnering with Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District to present the “Let’s Glow Totally 80’s Middle School Dance”. This totally tubular free event is open to all Middle School aged students on Saturday, February 24th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Park District gym located at 41220 Park Avenue in Big Bear Lake. This is the second annual event and is a chance for students to make friends and get down to good music in a safe environment. The event will feature a live DJ playing tunes from the 80’s and today, as well as fun activities and free refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best 80’s or neon garb to get in the spirit.

The dance is an effort to give students a healthy environment to connect. Any middle school-aged student, whether enrolled in Bear Valley Unified School District or homeschooled, is welcome to attend. The event is chaperoned by agency personnel and screened volunteers. There is no charge for the event, the activities or the refreshments.

Breakthrough Task Force is a local coalition in Big Bear under Rim Family Services’ Environmental Prevention Program. Its mission is to reduce underage access to drugs and alcohol. Additionally, the coalition serves as a resource to link community members with services such as treatment for substance abuse, addiction and counseling through many of its respected counterparts throughout Big Bear Valley and beyond.

For more information about the February 24th dance or about the Breakthrough Task Force coalition, call (909) 366-0545 or email to bttfcoalition@rimfamilyservices.org.