Text to 9-1-1 When Placing a Call Doesn’t Work

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Fire Department is reminding Big Bear valley residents and visitors that during periods of inclement weather, such as today, cellular service could be interrupted. They remind you that often times you can text to 9-1-1, when placing a phone call does not work. Use 911 as the phone number, type your message, and hit send. Your message will be sent to the closest dispatch center, where it will appear on the dispatcher’s screen. That dispatcher can then have a text conversation with you to obtain more information.



For more information regarding text to 9-1-1, please visit the websites listed below:

https://www.pe.com/2015/12/16/san-bernardino-county-residents-can-now-text-911-inemergencies-update/

https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/what-you-need-know-about-text-911



For additional information on this or other fire and life safety topics, contact the Big Bear Fire Department at www.bigbearfire.org or (909) 866-7566.