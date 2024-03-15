2024 Big Bear Polar Plunge at Veteran’s Park, Saturday, March 16th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This Saturday, March 16th, is the 2024 Big Bear Polar Plunge at Veteran’s Park located at 40870 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake. This event will be held rain, shine or snow! Run, walk, or dance into the chilly waters of Big Bear Lake to raise funds for the Special Olympics Inland Empire. You can participate for just a minimum of $50. Not only will you brave the cold waters, but you’ll have the opportunity to earn incentives, party with friends, and be freezin’ for a reason: to help support Special Olympics. There is even a category for those “too chicken to plunge”!

There are multiple ways to participate including:

Register as a Plunger – create a fundraising page to collect donations online.

Start or Join a Team – fundraise together on your team page.

Make a Donation – Too chicken to plunge? Support the cause from dry land.

Donate an Auction Item to the Big Bear Polar Plunge raffle/silent auction.

On-line registration has closed but you can still register tomorrow at the event beginning at 10am at Veteran’s Park, the site of the Polar Plunge. Opening Ceremonies begin at 11:45am with the Polar Plunge beginning immediately after.

Everyone is welcome! Whether you’re plunging or supporting the Polar Plunge from the shore, you’re invited to enjoy the Family Fun area with law enforcement booths, a rock wall for the kids (dependent on weather), a silent auction and raffle, and more. You can also donate an item to the silent auction or raffle.

There are numerous parking lots in Big Bear Lake where you can park for the Plunge:

Knickerbocker Lots – 630 Knickerbocker Road

Bartlett Lot – 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake

Presbyterian Church – 579 Knickerbocker Road

Pennsylvania Lot – 40935 Pennsylvania Avenue

Every dollar raised through the Big Bear Polar Plunge will help fund Special Olympics Inland Empire programs. Special Olympics is more than a sports organization, free health screenings, nutrition and wellness programs, and leadership opportunities give athletes with intellectual disabilities a healthier lifestyle and brighter future.

All Special Olympics programs are free to the athletes and their families. When people with and without intellectual disabilities connect on the sports field, hearts and minds are opened and barriers are broken down.