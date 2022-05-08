SR/Highway 38 Remains Closed for an Unknown Duration

Big Bear News – Angelus Oaks, CA – According to the California Highway Patrol, State Route 38 will remain closed from Jenks Lake Road West to Middle Control Road for an unknown duration due to roadway/embankment repair after the mud slides that occurred on July 31, 2022. Travel to/from Big Bear is not accessible using SR/Highway 38. Travelers to/from Big Bear will need to use either route SR/Highway 18 including the front grade from Highland/Running Springs or Lucerne Valley during the closure.

