State Senate Honors Big Bear Bald Eagle Jackie With Special Day of Remembrance; Local Memorial Today in Fawnskin

BIG BEAR NEWS – BIG BEAR LAKE, CA — Big Bear’s world-famous bald eagle, Jackie, has received a formal statewide honor from the California State Senate, marking a milestone tribute for the bird whose nest cam captivated millions of viewers across the globe.

The California State Senate unanimously passed Senate Resolution 140, introduced by State Senator Tony Strickland, proclaiming Friday, September 4, 2026, as California Wildlife Day in memory of Jackie. The bipartisan resolution recognizes Jackie’s role as an ambassador for nature, acknowledging how her life in the San Bernardino National Forest brought attention to wildlife conservation and the biodiversity of the Golden State.

Senator Strickland noted that Jackie’s story united people locally and internationally, giving viewers a front-row seat to the beauty, strength, and harsh realities of nature through the Friends of Big Bear Valley livestream.

Following her passing in August at the age of 14, tributes have poured in from around the world. Local residents and fans are gathering today to celebrate her legacy right here in the valley.

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