Petition Seeks Exemption To Return Bald Eagle Jackie’s Remains Top Big Bear

Big Bear Lake CA – Big Bear News -Following the loss of Big Bear’s famed bald eagle, Jackie, community members and local advocates are rallying behind a petition asking federal authorities for a special exemption to allow her remains to return to Big Bear Valley.

Under standard federal wildlife law, all deceased bald eagles are sent to the National Eagle Repository in Colorado. From there, feathers and remains are carefully preserved and distributed to enrolled members of federally recognized Native American tribes for religious and ceremonial practices.

Local organizers behind the petition hope federal regulators will grant an exception, allowing Jackie’s remains to be brought back to the valley where she nested for over a decade. The effort aims to establish a permanent local memorial or tribute to honor her legacy and the deep connection she fostered with millions of observers in Big Bear and around the world.