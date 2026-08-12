Jackie’s Remains to Be Sent to National Eagle Repository After Necropsy

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On August 11, 2026, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that Jackie, Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle who captured worldwide attention through the Big Bear Eagle Cam, died overnight on August 9 while under intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center.

While Jackie’s medical battle has been widely followed over the past three weeks, new information released by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife focuses on what will happen next.

Following a necropsy performed by veterinary pathologists at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Jackie’s remains will be transported to the National Eagle Repository, a federal facility operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Repository receives and distributes eagle remains, feathers, and parts to enrolled members of federally recognized tribes for religious, cultural, and ceremonial use, and also supports educational programs that promote eagle conservation. CDFW officials said this step honors Jackie’s significance while ensuring her remains serve a meaningful purpose in accordance with federal wildlife protection laws.

Jackie was admitted to the Ojai Raptor Center on July 18 after being found grounded on the North Shore. Despite periods of temporary improvement and extensive treatment from veterinarians and specialists across the country, her condition continued to decline. CDFW said recent complications included a large blood clot in her wing and kidney and worsening blood values.

Jackie, the first documented bald eagle chick hatched in Big Bear Valley in 2012, became a global wildlife ambassador when Friends of Big Bear Valley installed a livestream nest camera in 2015. Viewers around the world watched Jackie and her mate, Shadow, raise eaglets, weather storms, defend their territory, and most recently, fight for Jackie’s recovery.

Paul Souza, Regional Director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said Jackie’s legacy will continue through the conservation awareness she inspired and through the cultural significance her remains will hold once transferred to the Repository.

Jackie will be deeply missed by wildlife professionals, volunteers, and the thousands of people who followed her life from the nest cam. CDFW expressed gratitude for the impact she had on communities near and far.

Photo of Jackie is courtesy of the Ojai Raptor Center.