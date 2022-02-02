Soroptimists Seek Teen Girls for Volunteer Action Award

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley is seeking local teenage girls to apply for its “Soroptimist Volunteer Award.” This Volunteer Award honors girls, grade 9th thru 12th who are making a difference through volunteer service in their school or community.

As a volunteer service organization, Soroptimist believes that by awarding a young women’s volunteer involvement now, they will grow up to be future leaders and vital active members of the community and the world. The award is based solely on the applicant’s volunteer work, leadership qualities and aspirations. She doesn’t need to be the best student or athlete but is committed to making a difference thru volunteerism. Soroptimist club honors young ladies who donate their time and energy to causes that make the community and world a better place.

Young women, grades 9 through 12, whether attending a Bear Valley Unified School or a home school, are eligible to apply. The young lady will be recognized at a luncheon and given a $200 cash award for herself and a $200 award for her volunteer organization. Applications can be picked up at your Counselors Office at Big Bear High School.

For more information email dottie.sibbv@gmail.com or call 951 660-6958. All applications are due by February 15th .