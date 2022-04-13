Soroptimist Invites 7th & 8th Grade Girls to “You Can Dream It, You Can Be It”

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley invites 7th and 8th grade girls to a free event. “You Can Dream It, You Can Be It”, a career support for girls, will be held on Saturday, April 30th from 9am to 3:30pm at Community Church in Big Bear Lake. This fun filled day is a chance for girls to explore their job and career interests with successful business and career women. Join SIBBV for a day of fun, food and inspiration to discover who you want to be when you grow up and to turn your dreams into reality! Pre-registration and a waiver/consent form are required. Space is limited and filling up quickly! This free event is only open to 7th and 8th grade girls. Register by this Friday, April 15th to Niki Dreifuss at 949-266-4626 or email soroptimistbbl@gmail.com. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by!