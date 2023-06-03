Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Snow Load Collapses House in Big Bear City

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – The Big Bear Fire Department has reported a roof collapse of a structure on the 500 Block of Maltby Blouvard in Big Bear City.  The inside investigation was reported at approximately 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Upon arrival, fire crews observed the roof of the structure had collapsed inwards which caused the exterior walls to

bow outwards towards the neighboring homes. Bear Valley Electric Service, inc., Southwest Gas and Big Bear City Community Services District Water Department were notified to discontinue services. Observing no injuries to the collapsed structure in the non-occupied residence, the property was secured with no entry fire line ape and San Bernardino County Building and Safety were notified. For tips on fire safety visit our website at www.bigbearfire.org.

