UPDATE: Snow Day for Bear Valley Unified School District on Wednesday and Thursday: No School Today and Tomorrow

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – Due to severe snowfall and hazardous road conditions, Bear Valley Unified School District is cancelling classes for a second day, tomorrow, Thursday, March 2nd. There is no school today, March 1, 2023, and tomorrow, March 2nd for students enrolled in the Bear Valley Unified School District.

