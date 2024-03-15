Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

No School Today, Friday, March 16th, for Bear Valley Unified School District

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Due to hazardous road conditions and inclement weather, Bear Valley Unified School District has cancelled classes at all school sites in the Big Bear Valley. Today is a Snow Day and there is no school today to ensure the safety of students and staff.

