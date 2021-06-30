Small Dog Rescued From Structure Fire

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – A residential structure fire was reported on N. Eagle Drive in Big Bear Lake at approximately 3:20 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29th. Upon arrival, fire crews

observed a two-story residence with smoke showing from the front and rear of the structure.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire within 10 minutes.

The occupants of the structure were not home at the time, but their small dog was rescued by fire personnel. The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department to respond with assistance from Sheriff’s department. Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.