Sheriff’s Aviation Conduct Hoist Rescues on Thursday and Friday

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Big Bear units received information reference a missing person near the Arctic Circle area. 53 year old Todd Goetz, of Riverside, had been reported missing approximately three days prior. Units requested the assistance of Sheriff’s patrol helicopter 40King4 for an area check due to the terrain. 40king4 responded to the location and began searching for Goetz. After approximately 10 minutes they located Goetz sitting on a ridge line. Due to the terrain, Sheriff’s rescue helicopter Air Rescue 307 was requested to perform a hoist rescue.

Air rescue 307 inserted a medic who contacted Goetz. He was suffering from dehydration, fatigue and had lacerations to his extremities due to the rough terrain he was in. Goetz was placed in a rescue harness and hoisted up to the helicopter. He was transported to awaiting paramedics on Highway 18 for further treatment of his injuries.

Then on Friday, May 21, 46 year old Hollywood resident, Noel Munoz, was hang gliding with a friend near Arrowhead Springs. During their flight, Munoz lost control of his glider and crashed near the base of the mountain. His friend called 911 and requested assistance.

Sheriff’s helicopter 40King6 arrived on scene and located Munoz on a ridgeline just east of Twin Creek. Because of Munoz’s remote location, the crew performed a hover step nearby and safely loaded him into the helicopter. Munoz was transported to the San Bernardino Airpark where he was able to receive further assistance.