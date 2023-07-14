City of Big Bear Lake Community Visioning Workshop

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – They will ask the questions, What do you love about Big Bear Lake? What does this community need to thrive? What is the most important thing to our community members?

Join in the conversation at one of public workshops. Find more information at City of Big Bear Lake.

?Friday July 14, 6:30 PM and

?Saturday, July 15th at 10:00 AM



Big Bear Lake City Hall,

39707 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

(909) 866-5831

.