Big Bear Polar Plunge Free Kick-Off Event This Thursday at City Hall!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The public is invited to the Polar Plunge Kick-Off event this Thursday, February 15th at 2pm hosted by Visit Big Bear. The Kick-Off is intended to create local awareness and support for the Polar Plunge and Special Olympics. Join Keynote Speaker Special Olympics Athlete and Global Messenger Brett Laza welcomed by Mayor Perri Melnick. Celebrate the return of the Polar Plunge to Big Bear Lake as plungers take the dip on March 16th. It’s Freezin for a Reason to benefit the Southern California Special Olympics. This Thursday, February 15th, the free Kick-Off event will be at City Hall in Hofert Hall located at 39707 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake beginning at 2pm. Everyone is invited with free admission and appetizers.