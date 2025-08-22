Two Desert Hot Springs Men Arrested for Selling Cocaine to Big Bear Residents 

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – In February of 2025, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff Station initiated a widespread narcotics investigation that led them to Desert Hot Springs, California. On August 16, 2025, deputies served multiple search warrants in the Desert Hot Springs area. During the execution of the search warrants, deputies found Adrian Munoz, 29, and Francisco Rodriguez, 31, to be in possession of over a pound of cocaine.

After an extensive investigation, deputies discovered that both suspects were transporting and selling cocaine in the Big Bear community. Munoz and Rodriguez were arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy and possession of cocaine for the purpose of sales. They were booked into custody at the Big Bear jail. On August 19, 2025, Munoz and Rodriguez were arraigned at the San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or you may leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.