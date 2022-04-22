Scholarship Open For Outdoor Enthusiast!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Outdoor Writers Association of California (OWAC) has chosen Big Bear Lake for its annual spring conference, slated for May 10-12, 2022. OWAC membership is comprised of top outdoor journalists and broadcasters who live in California. They publish stories about the outdoor places they visit, and the outdoor experiences they live. The organization is offering a scholarship for an individual age 18 to 25 who resides in the San Bernardino Mountains. The recipient should have a hankering for the great outdoors and interested in writing, communications, or photography.

The scholarship awards one recipient to attend two days of the OWAC 2022 Spring Conference in Big Bear with all expenses paid. The recipient will have access to all workshops, craft-improvement sessions, recreational activities, meals, and lodging (optional) during the two-day conference at no cost to the recipient.

Eligible candidates should have a high school diploma, and currently enrolled in college, or have taken at least one college-level course in the past. However, OWAC will consider any candidate age 18 to 25 who can attest his or her passion for the great outdoors. To qualify for the OWAC scholarship either submit a 400-to-700-word essay or four photos of an outdoor experience. It can be anything associated to the outdoors, from recreational activities (hiking, fishing, biking, skiing, etc.) to ecology to nature/wildlife to photography. Cover letters are strongly encouraged. Suggestions for a cover letter might include academic achievements, work experience, membership in a civic organizations or outdoor club.

For consideration submit a 400-to-700-word outdoors essay or four photos and cover letter to danmckernanpr@gmail.com. Submissions must be received on or before Wednesday, April 27. The scholarship recipient will be announced Monday, May 2 on OWAC’s Facebook page. For questions related to the OWAC scholarship call 951-283-9442 or email danmckernanpr@gmail.com.