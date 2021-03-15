San Bernardino County Now in the Less Restrictive Red Tier

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – As of Sunday, March 14th, San Bernardino County transitioned from the State’s most restrictive COVID Purple Tier to a more open Red Tier. With movement into the Red Tier, more businesses are now allowed to open for indoor services with some restrictions and modifications in place. The County has been in the Purple Tier since August 2020. Local businesses including gyms, restaurants, hair and nail salons, library, movie theater, museum and zoo can now operate following capacity guidelines. Outdoor events can also resume with a 20% capacity beginning April 1st. The County’s current case rate is 5.2 cases per 100,000 residents and its positivity rate is 2.8%. San Bernardino County Health Director, Corwin Porter, stated that the steady decline in all key metrics, including hospitalizations, should persist as more and more residents are vaccinated. Porter added, to remember to keep wearing face coverings, wash your hands, maintain physical distance from others, and avoid large social gatherings. He said, “We’ve made huge progress but we’re not out of the woods yet.” Also, with the move to the Red Tier earlier than expected, Bear Valley Unified School District students in grades 6th through 12th will now be able to return to campus on a Hybrid Model beginning Monday, March 22nd. If you have questions about your child’s return to school, contact your student’s school teacher or Principal directly or visit the district website, App or Facebook page. For more information about Red Tier business guidelines, visit the California Department of Public Health’s website at www.cdph.ca.gov.